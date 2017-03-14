Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
March 14 Sunderland striker Fabio Borini has welcomed Jan Kirchhoff's return from injury with the Italian believing the midfielder can have a major say in the basement club's battle for Premier League survival.
Kirchhoff, who featured in an under-23 game against Manchester United last week, joined the Black Cats from Bayern Munich in January 2016 and the German played a crucial role in helping the side avoid the drop last season.
"We all hope that (he can have a similar impact as last season) because Jan is a big guy," Borini told the club website. (www.safc.com)
"That is the kind of player we have missed in midfield because he can do both transitions -- offensive and defensive -- in a very good manner."
With 11 league games to go, Sunderland, who are seven points adrift of safety, host 12th-placed Burnley on Saturday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.