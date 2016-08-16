Leeds United have signed Scotland midfielder Liam Bridcutt from Sunderland on a two-year contract, the two clubs confirmed on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old spent time on loan at Leeds last season, making 24 league appearances after joining in November, and has now made a permanent return for an undisclosed fee.

"It's been a long time coming but now I'm really glad to be here and I'm just looking forward to playing football again," he told the club's official website. (www.leedsunited.com)

Bridcutt, who began his career at Chelsea, joined Sunderland from Brighton in 2014 but struggled to establish himself at the Stadium of Light, managing just 19 Premier League starts.

