Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Burnley - Premier League - Stadium of Light - 18/3/17 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe in action with Burnley's Michael Keane Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Burnley - Premier League - Stadium of Light - 18/3/17 Burnley's Scott Arfield shoots at goal as Sunderland's John O'Shea and Jack Rodwell (2nd R) look on Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic

Sunderland's hopes of avoiding relegation suffered another blow in a goalless stalemate with Burnley, who picked up only their third away point in the Premier League this season.

A poor game was short on chances for either side although Sunderland will rue missing the best two.

Sebastian Larsson blazed over with the Burnley goal gaping just after halftime and Fabio Borini was then denied in stoppage time by a great save from Tom Heaton.

Burnley held on for a point and remain in 12th spot, while bottom club Sunderland are now seven points from the safety zone having not won at home since December.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)