Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
Fabio Borini scored a crucial stoppage-time equaliser to ensure Sunderland earned a draw which pulled them out of the Premier League relegation zone on Tuesday.
The Italian's strike from the tightest of angles sent the Stadium of Light into raptures after Sunderland old boy Connor Wickham had threatened to consign his former side to another potentially calamitous defeat with a second-half double.
Sunderland went ahead with a fortunate Dame N'Doye strike which looped off Scott Dann's boot in the 36th minute before the predatory Wickham took over after the break, striking twice in the space of six minutes.
The double from the man who left Sunderland for Crystal Palace in the close-season looked to have ensured the London club's first win in 11 outings before Borini struck in the first minute of injury time to earn the point which lifts the Black Cats into 17th place.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.