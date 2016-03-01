Football Soccer - Sunderland v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - Stadium of Light - 1/3/16Fabio Borini celebrates with manager Sam Allardyce after scoring the second goal for SunderlandAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

Fabio Borini scored a crucial stoppage-time equaliser to ensure Sunderland earned a draw which pulled them out of the Premier League relegation zone on Tuesday.

The Italian's strike from the tightest of angles sent the Stadium of Light into raptures after Sunderland old boy Connor Wickham had threatened to consign his former side to another potentially calamitous defeat with a second-half double.

Sunderland went ahead with a fortunate Dame N'Doye strike which looped off Scott Dann's boot in the 36th minute before the predatory Wickham took over after the break, striking twice in the space of six minutes.

The double from the man who left Sunderland for Crystal Palace in the close-season looked to have ensured the London club's first win in 11 outings before Borini struck in the first minute of injury time to earn the point which lifts the Black Cats into 17th place.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; editing by Toby Davis)