Murray, Wawrinka will be ready at French Open despite form dip - Djokovic
World number two Novak Djokovic expects Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make an impact so far in the clay court season.
SUNDERLAND 2 CRYSTAL PALACE 3
Striker Christian Benteke scored a stoppage-time winner as Crystal Palace came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Sunderland 3-2 in the Premier League after Jermain Defoe had given the hosts a two-goal lead on Saturday.
A scrappy first half littered with fouls gave way to an absorbing second as Defoe struck two typically clinical goals at the Stadium of Light.
But having fallen 2-0 behind on the hour, Palace pulled one back less than a minute later when Joe Ledley's shot from 20 metres took a heavy deflection off Patrick van Aanholt.
James McArthur levelled with a thumping 76th-minute header after a pinpoint Zeki Fryers cross before Benteke, who missed several chances, put the icing on the cake for Palace when he headed home Lee Chung-Yong's floated free kick.
MADRID Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Friday a firm offer to coach Argentina would be too tempting to turn down, adding negotiations between his native country and the La Liga club were well advanced.