Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew believes Sunderland's winless start in the Premier League has heaped more pressure on them when they host the London club on Saturday.

Sunderland, who have failed to win any of their last three home league matches against Palace, are 19th in the standings with one point from five games.

"I think Sunderland are a side trying to find that first win. There's extra pressure on them and they could feel that on Saturday," Pardew told reporters on Friday.

Pardew said it was a matter of time before winger Andros Townsend, who joined Palace from Newcastle United in July, regained his place in the England squad.

"Andros has England experience and really and truly never had the games he deserved at Spurs. Andros has got to be in consideration for England," Pardew added.

"He's a natural wide player and gets goals, he's a massive asset. I've told him I'll show faith in him as long as he does his defensive duties, as long as he's a team player."

Defender James Tomkins, who limped off in the 4-1 win over Stoke City last week, is fit for Saturday's game but Scott Dann could miss the next two matches.

"Scott Dann has a slight hamstring strain. Definitely will miss this game, possibly Everton as well. Tomkins is fit," Pardew said.

Palace are eighth in the table with seven points from five games.

