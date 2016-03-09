March 9 Emmanuel Eboue has signed for relegation-threatened Sunderland until the end of the current campaign after he impressed in training over the past few weeks, the Premier League club said on their website (www.safc.com).

The 32-year-old, who was a free agent following his departure from Galatasaray at the end of last season, brings much needed experience to Sunderland's backline, having made over 150 appearances during his six-year spell at Arsenal. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)