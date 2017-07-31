Soccer-Sunderland to discipline Gibson over video criticising teammates

July 31 (Reuters) - Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson will face an internal disciplinary process after he was filmed criticising his teammates following their 5-0 defeat to Celtic on Saturday, the English Championship club said on Monday.

The 29-year-old has made 12 appearances for Sunderland since joining from Everton in January.

"Darron Gibson has not conducted himself in a manner befitting Sunderland AFC," a club statement said. "We will initiate our internal disciplinary process. Darron has apologised this (Monday) morning."

In the video filmed by the supporters and posted on social media, Gibson claimed certain teammates "did not care" about playing for Sunderland, but said he was committed to the club.

Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, begin their 2017-18 season in the second division with a home game against Derby County on Friday.