Aug 17 Sunderland midfielder Jordi Gomez has returned to Wigan Athletic on a one-year deal two years after leaving the club, the Championship side confirmed on Wednesday.

Gomez, 31, previously spent five years at Wigan, winning the FA Cup and being relegated from the Premier League in 2013 before joining Sunderland in 2014.

"Football-wise, we all know what Jordi can do, and at 31 he is still at the peak of his abilities," Wigan coach Gary Caldwell told the club's website. (www.wiganlatics.co.uk).

"His quality on the ball is second to none and he will be able to pass on his knowledge and experience on and off the fields to help the younger members of the squad."

The Spanish midfielder, who began his career at Barcelona but never broke into the first team, spent the second half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, having previously represented Espanyol and Swansea City. (Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)