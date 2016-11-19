Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Hull City - Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 19/11/16 Sunderland's Victor Anichebe scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic

Two goals from Victor Anichebe and another from Jermain Defoe gave Sunderland a deserved 3-0 win over fellow strugglers Hull City as David Moyes' side registered back-to-back wins for only the third time in 2016.

Anichebe, who netted his first goal in 546 days against Bournemouth last time out, grabbed two more in 22 minutes after Defoe had opened the scoring from a Duncan Watmore knockdown with his 150th Premier League strike.

A power failure led to a delay of several minutes at the start of the second half but there was no stopping Anichebe who produced a sharp left-foot shot after 62 minutes before thumping his third goal in two games to seal the win on 84.

The only sour note for Sunderland, who moved off the bottom of the table, was the late sending-off of defender Papy Djilobodji for a needless second yellow card.

