Sunderland have decided against handing new deals to strikers Steven Fletcher and Danny Graham, defender Wes Brown and goalkeeper Steve Harper, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Fletcher, who was signed for a fee believed to be about 12 million pounds ($17.3 million) in 2012, scored 23 goals in 108 games but failed to break into the first-team under manager Sam Allardyce and ended last season on loan at Marseille.

The 30-year-old Graham also ended the season away from the Stadium of Light, shipped out on loan to Blackburn Rovers after failing to score in 12 appearances for the club in the previous campaign.

Former England international Brown will bring an end to his five-year term at the club, while 41-year-old Harper leaves after 12 months.

The quartet's contracts end on June 30.

