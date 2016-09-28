Sunderland winger Adnan Januzaj has been ruled out for at least six weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in Saturday's Premier League defeat by Crystal Palace.

Januzaj joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from Manchester United in August after an unhappy last season where he failed to start a league game during his loan spell at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old Belgian, who also struggled for playing time after returning to United in January, has scored once in seven games in all competitions for Sunderland this season under manager David Moyes.

"Adnan Januzaj has been ruled out for a minimum of six weeks after suffering an ankle injury during Sunderland's 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace," the club said in a statement.

Sunderland, who are at the bottom of the league table with one point from the opening six games, host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

