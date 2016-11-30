Sunderland defender Billy Jones is hoping they can make the Stadium of Light a fortress after the basement side picked up their first Premier League home win of the season against fellow strugglers Hull City earlier this month.

Sunderland won back-to-back games for the first time this term with a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth and 3-0 success over Hull which saw them temporarily move off the bottom but Saturday's 2-0 loss at Liverpool saw Swansea City jump above them.

"We want to make the Stadium of Light a fortress so now we've got that first home win we want to build on it," Jones told the club's website (www.safc.com).

"During the game against Hull the fans were amazing, as they always are, so we know we'll have that backing this weekend and we just want to give them results.

On Saturday, Sunderland, three points adrift of the safety zone after 13 games, host champions Leicester City, who are languishing in 14th place after their heroics last season.

"We want to make the Stadium of Light a hard place for teams to come, and for them to know that when they come to Sunderland it's going to be a tough game, that they aren't going to get much from," added Jones.

