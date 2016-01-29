Girondins Bordeaux have agreed a deal for their Tunisia winger Wahbi Khazri to move to Sunderland, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

No financial details were given but Sky Sports television reported a nine-million pound ($12.89 million) fee had been agreed with the relegation-threatened Premier League club.

Bordeaux said in a statement on their website (www.girondins.com) Khazri would travel to England to negotiate personal terms with Sunderland.

The French club said they were actively looking at a number of possible replacements for the French-born 24-year-old who is Bordeaux's top scorer in the league this season with five goals.

Bordeaux are 10th in the 20-team standings.

Sunderland, second from bottom in the league and four points adrift of safety, signed Ivory Coast central defender Lamine Kone from Bordeaux's rivals FC Lorient this week.

In a busy transfer window for the north-east club, they have also recruited Senegal striker Dame N'Doye on a season-long loan from Turkey's Trabzonspor and defender Jan Kirchhoff from Bayern Munich.

($1 = 0.6980 pounds)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)