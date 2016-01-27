Putin promises fans World Cup at highest level
KRASNODAR, Russia Russia's preparations for hosting the soccer World Cup next year are on track, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the head of world soccer's governing body, FIFA, on Tuesday.
LONDON Sunderland have signed central defender Lamine Kone from FC Lorient on a four-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international played over 100 games for French Ligue 1 team Lorient.
Sunderland are second-bottom of the Premier League, four points adrift of safety, and have conceded 46 league goals this season, more than any other team in the top flight.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)
England pace spearhead James Anderson faces a battle to be fit for the opening test against South Africa in July after scans confirmed he had suffered a tear to his right groin when playing for Lancashire in the county championship.