LONDON Sunderland have signed central defender Lamine Kone from FC Lorient on a four-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international played over 100 games for French Ligue 1 team Lorient.

Sunderland are second-bottom of the Premier League, four points adrift of safety, and have conceded 46 league goals this season, more than any other team in the top flight.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)