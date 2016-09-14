Five ways Real Madrid broke Barca's La Liga stranglehold
Real Madrid became La Liga champions for the first time since 2012 on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Malaga, denying arch-rivals Barcelona three consecutive league titles.
Sunderland central defender Lamine Kone has signed a new five-year contract that will keep the Ivory Coast international at the Stadium of Light until 2021, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Kone joined from French side FC Lorient in January and made 18 league appearances to help Sunderland avoid relegation last season.
The 27-year-old, who has featured three times in the league under manager David Moyes this season, had been linked to Everton in the British media.
"Lamine is an important player for this club and I made that clear to him from the outset," Moyes told the club's website (www.safc.com).
"He has only been playing in the Premier League since January, but in that time we have already seen what he is capable of."
Sunderland, who have one point from four games so far this season and are 19th in the 20 team league, travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Real Madrid became La Liga champions for the first time since 2012 on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Malaga, denying arch-rivals Barcelona three consecutive league titles.
LONDON Manchester City and Liverpool claimed the last two Champions League qualifying spots with comfortable wins on Sunday that meant Arsene Wenger's Arsenal missed out on Europe's elite club competition for the first time in 20 years.