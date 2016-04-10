Soccer-Watford manager Mazzarri to leave at end of season
LONDON, May 17 Italian Walter Mazzarri will step down as manager of Watford after the final game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Sunderland 0 Leicester City 2
April 10 Premier League leaders Leicester City moved even closer to the title by winning 2-0 at relegation-threatened Sunderland on Sunday.
England international Jamie Vardy put them ahead in the 66th minute and he added his second -- and 21st of the season -- in added time.
That left them 10 points head of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand.
With five games left, Claudio Ranieri's unfashionable side need a maximum of nine more points to become English champions for the first time.
Sunderland remain in the bottom three, four points behind Norwich City, who they play next Saturday. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, May 17 Italian Walter Mazzarri will step down as manager of Watford after the final game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
May 17 Reading manager Jaap Stam considers his team's progression into the Championship playoff final as one of the biggest achievements of his career, he said after Tuesday's 1-0 win over Fulham (2-1 on aggregate) in the semi-finals.