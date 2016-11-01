Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals.
LONDON Sunderland manager David Moyes has been handed a one-match touchline ban after he admitted abusing a match official, the Football Association said on Tuesday.
Moyes was sent to the stands at Southampton in the League Cup last week after referee Chris Kavanagh waved away a late penalty appeal.
The former Everton and Manchester United boss, whose side are bottom of the Premier League with only two points from 10 matches, later admitted that he had deserved to be banished from the touchline after swearing at the fourth official.
"The problem was he chased me down the touchline. I swore at him and I shouldn't have done so," the Moyes said at the time.
Moyes, whose side were beaten 4-1 at home to Arsenal on Saturday, was also fined 8,000 pounds.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.