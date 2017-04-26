Djokovic excited by 'new vibe' with Agassi
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
Sunderland manager David Moyes has been charged by the English Football Association for telling a reporter that she "might get a slap even though you're a woman" during an interview after his side's goalless Premier League draw against Burnley in March.
FA chairman Greg Clarke had criticised Moyes for his comments.
"It is alleged the Sunderland manager's remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule," the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.
Former Manchester United manager Moyes, who had apologised for his comments, has until May 3 to reply to the charge.
PARIS He might have arrived in Paris in great shape, having lost only one match on clay this season, but Rafa Nadal is still wary of the threat posed by his French Open first-round opponent, the unpredictable Benoit Paire.