LONDON Sunderland have signed the Gabon international midfielder Didier Ndong from French side Lorient, for a fee of 16 million euros ($17.80 million), the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
The fee is a club record and he becomes the seventh new signing by manager David Moyes, who succeeded Sam Allardyce last month.
"Maybe the Sunderland fans don’t know me yet, but I promise that they will quickly discover that I will give everything for them and the club," Ndong told the club's website (www.safc.co.uk)
"Today is the most beautiful day of my life."
The 22-year-old has 18 caps for Gabon.
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Tongue,; Editing by Neville Dalton)