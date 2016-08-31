LONDON Sunderland have signed the Gabon international midfielder Didier Ndong from French side Lorient, for a fee of 16 million euros ($17.80 million), the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The fee is a club record and he becomes the seventh new signing by manager David Moyes, who succeeded Sam Allardyce last month.

"Maybe the Sunderland fans don’t know me yet, but I promise that they will quickly discover that I will give everything for them and the club," Ndong told the club's website (www.safc.co.uk)

"Today is the most beautiful day of my life."

The 22-year-old has 18 caps for Gabon.

($1 = 0.8986 euros)

(Reporting by Steve Tongue,; Editing by Neville Dalton)