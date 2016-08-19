Football Soccer - Everton v Dagenham & Redbridge - FA Cup Third Round - Goodison Park - 9/1/16Everton's Steven Pienaar before the gameReuters / Andrew YatesLivepic/files

Sunderland have signed South African midfielder Steven Pienaar on a short-term contract until the end of the season, reuniting him with manager David Moyes, who brought him to England from Borussia Dortmund in 2007.

The 34-year-old was a free agent as his contract with Everton, who Moyes managed until 2013, expired at the end of last season.

Pienaar made more than 200 appearances over two spells at the Merseyside club, but managed just 13 Premier League appearances over the past two seasons.

Sunderland, who narrowly escaped relegation last season, lost their Premier League opener against Manchester City last weekend, and play promoted Middlesbrough on Sunday.

