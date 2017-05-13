* Swansea beat Sunderland 2-0 to put safety in sight
* Fernando Llorente put Swansea ahead with a ninth-minute header
* Kyle Naughton scored a stunning second on the stroke of halftime
* Sunderland were booed off at the end
* Swansea host West Brom next, Sunderland at Arsenal on Tuesday
SUNDERLAND 0 SWANSEA CITY 2
May 13 Swansea City moved to within sight of Premier League survival on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 victory against a lacklustre Sunderland side already doomed to relegation.
With third-from-bottom Hull City in action 24 hours later 17th-placed Swansea moved four points clear of their rivals with goals by Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton.
Spaniard Llorente headed Swansea in front after nine minutes from Gylfi Sigurdsson's inch-perfect delivery.
Full back Naughton then hammered a stunning angled drive past Jordan Pickford on the stroke of halftime.
Bottom club Sunderland's resistance was feeble throughout and they proved accommodating hosts as Paul Clement's Swansea picked up a third win in their last four matches.
Swansea will be safe if Hull lose to Crystal Palace on Sunday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)