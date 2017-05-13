* Swansea beat Sunderland 2-0 to put safety in sight

* Fernando Llorente put Swansea ahead with a ninth-minute header

* Kyle Naughton scored a stunning second on the stroke of halftime

* Sunderland were booed off at the end

* Swansea host West Brom next, Sunderland at Arsenal on Tuesday

SUNDERLAND 0 SWANSEA CITY 2

May 13 Swansea City moved to within sight of Premier League survival on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 victory against a lacklustre Sunderland side already doomed to relegation.

With third-from-bottom Hull City in action 24 hours later 17th-placed Swansea moved four points clear of their rivals with goals by Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton.

Spaniard Llorente headed Swansea in front after nine minutes from Gylfi Sigurdsson's inch-perfect delivery.

Full back Naughton then hammered a stunning angled drive past Jordan Pickford on the stroke of halftime.

Bottom club Sunderland's resistance was feeble throughout and they proved accommodating hosts as Paul Clement's Swansea picked up a third win in their last four matches.

Swansea will be safe if Hull lose to Crystal Palace on Sunday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)