June 8 Defender Patrick van Aanholt has signed a new four-year deal at Sunderland, which will keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2020, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Dutch left back, who joined from Chelsea in 2014, played a pivotal role in keeping Sam Allardyce's men in England's top flight, scoring four goals in his 33 league starts.

"Patrick was an outstanding performer last season, contributing not only solid defensive performances, but also assists and vital goals," manager Allardyce said.

"It is fantastic to be able to secure the long-term services of such a talented footballer and athlete, who will hopefully continue to improve here for many years to come." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)