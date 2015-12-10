Dec 10 Improving Watford must remain 'humble' and focus on Premier League survival rather than aspiring to loftier ambitions after a run of four wins in the last six Premier League games, warned manager Quique Sanchez Flores.

The Hornets, who are 10th in the table and nine points clear of the relegation zone, will look to win three consecutive league games for the first time this campaign when they travel to take on second-from-bottom Sunderland on Saturday.

"Our expectation is to improve, sometimes we need to meet with the players to create the same objectives," Spaniard Flores, 50, told reporters on Thursday.

"Sometimes it is all very clear at the start of the season, then when we are improving, are comfortable in the table with good feelings, sometimes the mentality of the players is to go very quickly onto other objectives.

"So for me it is very important to keep the focus. Our objective, of course, is to keep the category (of the Premier League), this is the unity we have. Maybe it is one of our advantages because we are thinking only about the next match.

"For us it is important to keep humble, to admit we are in a very good position in the table, but not change the objective because that would be dangerous." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Rob Hodgetts)