Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
Sunderland clambered off the bottom of the Premier League table as Patrick van Aanholt's second-half goal secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
The Dutch defender finished off a rare move of quality four minutes after the break, poking a shot past Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes after being found in the area by Jermain Defoe.
Sunderland grew in confidence after taking the lead and Victor Anichebe went close to doubling their lead with a piledriver that flew just wide.
Troy Deeney wasted a chance to level for Watford but Sunderland held out for their third home win of the season.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.