Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
SUNDERLAND 1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1
Patrick van Aanholt grabbed an 83rd-minute equaliser as struggling Sunderland snatched a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday to lift themselves off the foot of the table with only their second point of the season.
Sunderland's dismal start to the campaign was typified by a terrible early miss from Jermain Defoe and they were made to pay 10 minutes before halftime when Nacer Chadli calmly found the net from 15 metres for his third goal in four league games for West Brom.
Sunderland appeared to be heading for a sixth defeat of the season until Van Aanholt exchanged passes with Duncan Watmore before scuffing a shot into the ground and into the net with seven minutes remaining.
David Moyes's side moved above bottom club Stoke City on goal difference, while West Brom are ninth with nine points.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.