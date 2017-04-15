Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
* Sunderland drew 2-2 at home to West Ham
* Andre Ayew scored early on for West Ham
* Wahbi Khazri levelled direct from a corner
* James Collins headed West Ham back in front
* Fabio Borini equalised late on for Sunderland
* Sunderland at Middlesbrough next, West Ham host Everton
SUNDERLAND 2 WEST HAM UNITED 2
April 15 Bottom club Sunderland ended their seven-match scoring drought but slipped closer to relegation after a 2-2 home draw with West Ham United on Saturday.
Wahbi Khazri equalised for Sunderland direct from a corner in the 29th minute as the hosts recovered from falling behind to Andre Ayew's fifth-minute opener for the visitors.
A seventh defeat in eight league games loomed for Sunderland when James Collins headed past Jordan Pickford immediately after the restart but there was some late joy for the hosts.
Former Liverpool player Fabio Borini had only just taken to the field to replace Billy Jones when he fired in low past West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph.
West Ham, with 37 points, are virtually safe but Sunderland, with only two points from their last eight games, remain nine points short of safety with six games left. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.