Aug 12 Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat is confident new loan signing Yann M'Vila can put his controversial introduction to English football behind him and "make a big difference" to the team.

The temperamental French midfielder was sent off for headbutting Norwich Under-21 forward Jamar Loza during his club debut on Sunday.

"He is a quick thinker. He will make a big difference to the team," Advocaat told the Chronicle.

"He is a controlling player rather than box to box," the 67-year-old former Netherlands manager said, impressed with M'Vila's skills.

"He is more a passer of the ball, picks a great pass and a quick pass. (He) does well with that."

Sunderland, who lost their opening league game 4-2 at the hands of Leicester City, host Premier League new boys Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth V in Bangalore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)