LONDON Nov 26 Sunderland defender Wes Brown's red card in Saturday's Premier League defeat by Stoke City has been rescinded by the Football Association, the club said on Tuesday.

Brown was shown a straight red card by referee Kevin Friend despite winning the ball cleanly from Charlie Adam, leading to a furious reaction by Sunderland manager Gus Poyet.

"I would like to express my thanks to the panel for giving the matter their consideration. Naturally we are delighted with their decision, which is fair and just," Poyet told the club's website after their claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld.

"Of course it was hugely frustrating to have Wes sent off, but we accept that officials are only human and like everyone, they can make mistakes."

Former Manchester United defender Brown's three-match ban has been dropped so he will be available for the bottom club against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Crystal Palace failed in their bid to have Yannick Bolasie's red card against Hull City overturned so he will have to serve a three-match ban. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)