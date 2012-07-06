(Adds details from Al-Ain)

July 6 Ghana international Asamoah Gyan has made his loan move from Sunderland to Al-Ain permanent, the United Arab Emirates side said in a statement on Friday.

The 26-year-old striker has signed a four-year contract after spending a season on loan with the Gulf club.

"Gyan came to Al-Ain last year on a loan contract and he showed excellent harmony with the players on and off the pitch," the statement said.

No transfer fee was disclosed for Gyan, who scored 11 goals in 37 league and cup appearances for Sunderland after joining from Rennes in 2010 for 13.2 million pounds ($20.49 million).

Gyan helped Al-Ain secure the Etisalat Pro-League championship last season, scoring 22 times in 18 matches. ($1 = 0.6443 British pounds) (Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing By Alison Wildey)