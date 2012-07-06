July 6 Ghana international Asamoah Gyan has made his loan move from Sunderland to United Arab Emirates side Al-Ain permanent, the Premier League club said on Friday.

A brief statement on Sunderland's website (www.safc.com), confirmed the striker would remain with Al-Ain after he was loaned to the Gulf side in September 2011.

No transfer fee was disclosed for the 26-year-old, who scored 11 goals in 37 league and cup appearances for Sunderland.

Gyan helped Al-Ain to secure the Etisalat Pro-League championship last season, scoring 22 times in 18 matches. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing By Alison Wildey)