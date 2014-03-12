Sunderland have appointed former Chelsea chief scout Lee Congerton as their sporting director, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Welshman Congerton, who spent six years at Stamford Bridge before joining Bundesliga side Hamburg SV as technical director in 2011, will work alongside head coach Gus Poyet in the newly- created role.

"I'm delighted to join Sunderland AFC and would like to thank the board and owner for this great opportunity," Congerton told the club's website (www.safc.com).

"Working alongside Gus (Poyet) and his team was one of the influential factors in me joining the club and something that I am very much looking forward to."

The 40-year-old Congerton will oversee player recruitment as well as the club's domestic and international scouting operation.

"I would like to welcome Lee to the club," Poyet said.

"Recruitment is one of the most important areas in football nowadays, so I'm looking forward to working alongside Lee for the best of the club."

Sunderland are second-bottom of the Premier League with 24 points from 26 matches and they host fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday.

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)