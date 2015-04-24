LONDON Sunderland midfielder Adam Johnson, who has been charged with four alleged offences related to sex with an under-age girl, could play against Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday if he is in the right frame of mind, manager Dick Advocaat said.

The 27-year-old Johnson was on Thursday charged with one alleged offence of sexual grooming, and three of sexual activity with a child.

"Adam is available. In principle if he feels ok he will be a member of the squad," Advocaat told a news conference on Friday. "The club has made a statement and I stay behind that and we'll see what the future will bring."

Johnson, who has been capped 12 times by England, was initially arrested on March 2 on suspicion of sex with an under-age girl. He is due to appear at Peterlee magistrates court on May 20.

Sunderland said earlier on Friday that Johnson would remain available for selection while legal proceedings continue.

"The club recognises that the formal legal process must take its course and whilst our position remains unchanged, we will keep the matter under review," the club said in a statement.

Sunderland are 16th in the 20-team Premier League, one point above the relegation zone.

