LONDON Sunderland head coach Dick Advocaat said on Friday he has been offered a deal to stay at the Premier League club but will make a decision on his future next week.

The 67-year-old, who replaced Gus Poyet as head coach in March on a contract until the end of the season, steered Sunderland away from Premier League relegation with a game to spare following a 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday.

"They have made me an offer, yes," the Dutchman, who said he would give the club an answer on Thursday, told a news conference.

"It is in principle not so important in that way, it is also important what the club wants. Can they invest or not? That's also important to know for myself before I take that decision."

Sunderland travel to Premier League champions Chelsea in their final league game of the season on Sunday.

