LONDON, March 27 Sunderland's hopes of avoiding relegation trouble were dealt a double blow on Wednesday when skipper Lee Cattermole and top scorer Steven Fletcher were ruled out for the remainder of the season with injuries.

Midfielder Cattermole has knee surgery on Wednesday while Fletcher damaged ankle ligaments playing for Scotland.

The Premier League club's website (www.safc.com) said it was not known whether Fletcher, who has scored 11 league goals this season, would require surgery.

Sunderland are four points above the bottom three in 15th place and host runaway leaders Manchester United on Saturday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)