Soccer-Leicester duo Morgan, Slimani to miss Arsenal trip
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
Jan 17 Sunderland's director of football Roberto De Fanti has left the club following a difficult start to the season, the Premier League side said on Friday.
"Sunderland AFC has announced that the club has parted company with director of football Roberto De Fanti," the club said in a statement.
"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Roberto and wishes him well for the future."
Sunderland, who face Southampton on Saturday, are second bottom of the Premier League.
Sunderland, who sacked manager Paolo Di Canio in September and replaced him with Gus Poyet, have recruited 14 players since the end of last season with many only on the fringes of the first team.
LONDON, April 24 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title aspirations face a severe test on Wednesday against a Crystal Palace side who manager Sam Allardyce says currently feel unbeatable.