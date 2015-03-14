LONDON, March 14 While Aston Villa's revival under new coach Tim Sherwood continued to gather momentum on Saturday, it left Sherwood's former Tottenham Hotspur team mate Gus Poyet in danger of losing his job.

The pair, who played together in the Spurs midfield just over a decade ago, were left with contrasting emotions after Villa ripped the home side apart with four goals in 44 first-half minutes at the Stadium of Light.

While Sherwood was left beaming with delight at the 4-0 win that takes Villa above Sunderland in the table, his old Uruguayan pal had a face like thunder with his team now just one place and four points above the relegation zone.

Poyet looked both angry and dazed at the final whistle with the fans' jeers and abuse ringing out into the cold spring air.

Thousands had streamed out of the ground even before the end of the first half, with their side already four down.

"When you are a fan and you see your team performing like we did in the first half I would do the same," a rueful Poyet told the BBC afterwards.

The confusion surrounding Sunderland's sorry afternoon even saw them taking the field at the start of the second half with 10 men, with Sebastian Larsson coming on three minutes late following some treatment during the break.

"A day like today you need to analyse very carefully as it's not acceptable," said Poyet.

"A few weeks ago we didn't start very well. But it's not just about starting, it's about plenty of things we are not getting right. There is nobody to blame but ourselves.

"I have to be careful what I say and analyse this situation very carefully. We had the chance to do things better and we didn't do it."

Last season when Poyet took over, Sunderland were 20th but he took them to a comfortable 14th and they were also runners-up in the League Cup final to Manchester City.

"What we did last year wasn't expected. This year we haven't been in the bottom three the whole year, but we cannot win enough and we have put ourselves in a difficult situation," said Poyet.

This year, Sunderland have suffered a humiliating 8-0 League defeat at Southampton and were beaten in the FA Cup by third tier Bradford City.

Poyet survived those setbacks but this defeat could prove to be one knockout too many.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ian Chadband)