LONDON May 19 For the sake of his health Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat hopes his side can pinch a point at Arsenal on Wednesday to guarantee their Premier League survival.

Sunderland finish the season with away games at Arsenal and champions Chelsea and while they could lose both and still stay up, defeat at Arsenal would leave them sweating.

"We will fight from the beginning to the end. Getting a point on Wednesday will be better for my heart as well," the Dutchman, who took over from sacked Gus Poyet in March, said.

The north east club are in a battle with local rivals Newcastle United and Hull City to avoid the final relegation spot and join Queens Park Rangers and Burnley in the Championship next season.

Hull are third from bottom with 34 points from 37 games, Newcastle have 36 and Sunderland have 37 but have an inferior goal difference to Hull who host Manchester United on Sunday.

Sunderland are actually in decent form and are unbeaten in four games since a 4-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace.

Their last away trip was a 2-0 win at Everton.

"We have to make it as hard as possible defensively and be sharp. Maybe we can do something sneaky like we did at Everton," Advocaat, who is yet to commit himself for next season, said.

Sunderland have Jack Rodwell available again after he recovered from a hamstring injury.

