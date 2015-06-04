(Adds details)

LONDON, June 4 Dick Advocaat has had a change of heart and has signed a new one-year deal to remain as Sunderland head coach, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 67-year-old Dutchman had decided not to continue in the role after guiding Sunderland to top-flight safety last month.

"After a lot of discussions with (club chairman) Ellis (Short) and (sporting director) Lee (Congerton), they convinced me that I am the right man for the club," Advocaat said on the club website (www.safc.com).

"It was a great feeling to be part of Sunderland in the last few months, the experience was something very special and after talking with Lee, Ellis and of course my family, we all agree it is the right decision."

Advocaat took over at the Stadium of Light in March until the end of the season, replacing the sacked Gus Poyet.

The Black Cats were one point above the relegation zone when he arrived but the experienced manager led them to 16th, three points above the condemned clubs.

Short added: "Sunderland fans took him to their hearts and so did everyone at the club, so we are absolutely thrilled that he will be here longer term."

(Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)