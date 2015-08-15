LONDON Aug 15 Sunderland must find a quick solution after another shocking display on Saturday, a 3-1 home defeat by Norwich, left them stuck at the foot of the Premier League, manager Dick Advocaat said.

The defensive fragility that haunted Sunderland against Leicester City in a 4-2 opening defeat arose again as Norwich City made off with victory at the Stadium of Light.

Bookmakers have already installed Sunderland as favourites for the drop and Advocaat, who extended his stay at the club after saving them from relegation last term, will need all his managerial skills to turn his side around.

He said he will hold a meeting with his squad to try and work out where it is going wrong.

"It was even worse than last week," Advocaat said, which is quite a statement considering the scorn poured on Sunderland's poor defending at Leicester.

"We have to discuss with the players how we go on. "We have to find the solution, because otherwise we have no chance."

Thousands of fans had already left the stadium when 21-year-old debutant Duncan Whatmore scored an 88th-minute consolation against Norwich, with many calling on the club chairman to spend more money.

Yet Sunderland have added to the squad in the summer, with defenders Younes Kaboul, Sebastian Coates and Adam Matthews coming in along with midfielders Jeremain Lens and Yann M'Vila.

"Even this squad must be good enough to get a better result against Norwich, with five new players, but there is something wrong, that's quite simple," Advocaat added.

"It was the same in pre-season and you hoped it would change but it is not changing.

"I have an idea about it, but tomorrow we will have a meeting and they can talk and I will talk. Myself as well, I am responsible for that, no doubt."

Sunderland will need a quick fix because they face in-form Swansea next week.