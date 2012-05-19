May 19 Sunderland have released nine players including injury-prone Scotland international goalkeeper Craig Gordon after their deals expired at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Gordon, 29, made 95 senior appearances in almost five years at the club after joining from Hearts in 2007. His 9 million pound ($14.23 million) transfer was at the time the most paid by a British club for a goalkeeper.

He has suffered a variety of injuries including twice breaking an arm and anterior cruciate ligament damage that ruled him out for eight months last year. He made just one appearance in the 2011/12 season.

Sunderland, who ended the season 13th overall, added that loan signings Nicklas Bendtner, Wayne Bridge and Sotiros Kyrgiakos had all returned to their parent clubs Arsenal, Manchester City and VfL Wolfsburg respectively. ($1 = 0.6326 British pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer)