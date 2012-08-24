Aug 24 Scotland international Steven Fletcher
has joined Sunderland on a four-year deal from Championship
(second tier) side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League
club announced on Friday.
The 25-year-old striker, who handed in a transfer request
this month, moved for an undisclosed fee.
"It has been no secret that we needed to strengthen our
attacking options and Steven has a proven track record of
scoring goals," Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill said on the
club's website (www.safc.com).
"He is young and constantly improving and he will be a very
welcome addition to the squad. I'm delighted that we've been
able to bring him to Sunderland."
Fletcher scored 12 goals in each of the past two seasons for
Wolves, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.
He is the second player to leave Molineux Stadium on Friday,
with winger Matt Jarvis also returning to the premiership with
West Ham.
