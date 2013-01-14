LONDON Jan 14 Sunderland have signed Senegal defender Kader Mangane on loan until the end of the season from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"Kader is a player who will add to the overall strength of our squad and give us options. He will improve competition for places and we are delighted to welcome him to the club," Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill said on the club's website (www.safc.com).

The 29-year-old centre back, who stands at nearly 2.00 metres, began his career in Senegal before spending time in Switzerland then Ligue 1 in France. He moved to the Middle East in 2012.

Sunderland are 14th in the top flight, six points above the relegation zone. (Edited by Tom Pilcher)