Sept 25 Sunderland caretaker manager Kevin Ball wants to become Paolo Di Canio's permanent successor at the club after leading the Black Cats to victory in the League Cup third round on Tuesday.

Former Sunderland captain Ball, who played 388 games for the club, oversaw a 2-0 home win against League One (third tier) Peterborough in the Capital One Cup after taking over as interim head coach following Di Canio's sacking on Sunday.

Goals from Emanuele Giaccherini and Valentin Roberge put Sunderland into the last 16 as the gloom around the Stadium of Light lifted after a run of poor results under Di Canio.

Ball said of the vacancy: "Anybody who is anybody would like to be considered for it. In the sense of what I have done as a coach or a player and, not only that, my qualifications I have gone out and got as a coach, I would like to be considered.

"But, ultimately, that's the club's decision and I would go with that, whether it was me or someone else, they would have my full support," he told Sky Sports news after the match.

Ball previously took charge of Sunderland for 10 games following Mick McCarthy's departure as manager in 2006.

According to British media, Ball will be competing with the likes of former England manager Steve McLaren, and ex-Chelsea head coach Roberto Di Matteo along with former Brighton boss Gus Poyet, who is the front-runner among the bookmakers.

Italian media have reported that a deal for Uruguayan Poyet to take over has been struck but there has been no official announcement on a replacement for the controversial Di Canio. (Reporting by Ian Perkins; Editing by Ken Ferris)