March 31 Sunderland named Italian Paolo Di Canio as head coach on Sunday in place of Martin O'Neill who was sacked by the Premier League strugglers on Saturday.

"The 44-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal on Wearside and will take charge of the Black Cats from tomorrow (Monday)," Sunderland said on their website (www.safc.com). (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ed Osmond)