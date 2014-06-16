June 16 Lanky Romanian international goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon will leave Premier League champions Manchester City for Sunderland on July 1 after agreeing a four-year contract, both clubs confirmed on Monday.

Pantilimon, 27, who is 6ft 8ins (2.03 metres) tall, made 33 appearances in three seasons with City after joining them from Politehnica Timisoara.

He has won 19 international caps and leaves on a free transfer, City said on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

"Competition for places is healthy and brings out the best in players. We already have a great goalkeeper in Vito Manonne and another one now in Costel," Sunderland director Lee Congerton told the club's website (www.safc.com).

"Add to this youngster Jordan Pickford, who recently signed a long-term deal, and we have a very strong stable of goalkeepers, which is vitally important in the top flight."

Pantilimon added: "It is a great privilege and honour to join a club like Sunderland. They have an amazing history and tradition and of course passionate fans.

"When I left Manchester City it was important that I chose a club with good ambition and a head coach who has the hunger and desire to take the team forward.

"After speaking with the boss, I knew this was the right place and he was the right man. I can't wait to start."

Pantilimon is Sunderland manager Gus Poyet's third signing since he guided them clear of relegation last month. (Reporting by Tim Collings, editing by Pritha Sarkar)