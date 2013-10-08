Oct 7 Gus Poyet has been appointed Sunderland manager on a two-year-contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Poyet, 45, replaces controversial Italian Paolo Di Canio, who was sacked last month by bottom-of-the-table Sunderland.

The former Uruguay international, who played for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, was sacked by Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion in June for an undisclosed breach of club discipline.

Sunderland have one point from seven matches. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)