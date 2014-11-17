LONDON Nov 17 Sunderland have been fined 20,000 pounds ($31,000) for failing to control their players during the Premier League game against Everton, the Football Association said on Monday.

Sunderland admitted the charge of "failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion", the governing body said on its website (www.thefa.com).

The charge related to an incident in the 76th minute of the 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light on Nov. 9.

Sunderland players reacted angrily to referee Lee Mason's decision to award Everton a penalty for a foul by Sunderland striker Connor Wickham on Seamus Coleman.

($1 = 0.6390 British Pounds)

