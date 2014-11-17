(Adds QPR fine)

LONDON Nov 17 Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers have been fined 20,000 pounds ($31,000) each for failing to control their players in two separate Premier League matches, the Football Association said on Monday.

Both clubs admitted the charge of "failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion", the governing body said on its website (www.thefa.com).

Sunderland's fine related to an incident in the 76th minute of their 1-1 draw against Everton at the Stadium of Light on Nov. 9.

Sunderland players reacted angrily to referee Lee Mason's decision to award Everton a penalty for a foul by Sunderland striker Connor Wickham on Seamus Coleman.

QPR were punished for the reaction of their players to referee Mike Riley's decision to deny striker Charlie Austin two goals - both in the eighth minute - in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Loftus Road on Nov. 8.

($1 = 0.6390 British Pounds)

