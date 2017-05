LONDON, March 17 English Premier League strugglers Sunderland on Tuesday appointed Dutchman Dick Advocaat as head coach until the end of the season.

The club, who sacked Gus Poyet on Monday, are one place off the relegation zone with nine matches remaining.

"Sunderland is a big club and I am very much looking forward to the challenge ahead. We must now concentrate on Saturday as a priority and I can't wait to get started," said former Dutch national team coach Advocaat. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)